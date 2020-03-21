Kindly Share This Story:

By Elizabeth Uwandu

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB yesterday conducted the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination UTME for 341 blind students in 12 centres across the country.

Briefing journalists at the University of Lagos, UNILAG, one of the centres that catered for Lagos and Ogun states candidates, the Chairman, JAMB Equal Opportunity Group, JEOG, Prof. Peter Okebukola, who applauded the leadership of the Board, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, for providing equal opportunities for every Nigerian irrespective of its ability to further his or her education at the tertiary level, explained that the examination slated for Monday 23rd and Tuesday 24th March had to be shifted to Saturday 21 (yesterday), as part of precautionary measures against Coronavirus.

READ ALSO:

According to the former Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Universities Commission, NUC: “ The goal of Prof. Is-haq Oloyede-led JAMB is to ensure that no Nigerian, eligible for the exam is prevented from taking the UTME regardless of his/her ability or disability. He holds firmly the view that we must have a level playing field for all candidates provided such candidate is intellectually capable and meets the minimum conditions for admission into any higher institution.

“This JAMB initiative has been cited as a good model for Africa. And so far, a respectable number of blind candidates through JEOG have secured admission into federal state and private universities, polytechnics and colleges of education.” JEOG chairman noted.

Expressing delight over the exercise, Sodiq Alalade, who came from Ogun state noted that the overall examination was smooth except for the fast space of reading some of the questions by the coordinators.

Sodiq said “This is my first time of writing JAMB and I didn’t experience any challenge with the computer. However, some of the questions were appearing too fast. But, in all, I am happy over JAMB arrangements, including calling us about the change in date of the examination.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: