Confederation Cup: Enyimba fail to beat Horoya in Aba

Enyimba’s bid to win the CAF Confederation Cup suffered a blow yesterday as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Guinean club Horoya in the first leg of their CAF Confederation Cup tie in Aba.

Austine Oladapo gave the two-time CAF Champions League winners the lead after 19 minutes, firing home a free-kick from outside the box.

Oladapo has now scored a goal each in his last three matches in the competition for the reigning Nigerian champions.

The Nigerian side pressed for the second goal but were unable to carve out any real goal scoring opportunity while their Guinean foes grew in confidence and once in a while threatened to equalise.

The visitors equalised through Boniface Haba in the 71st minute. The reverse fixture will take place next week Sunday in Conakry.

