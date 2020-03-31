Concerned Nigerians hail Major Gen Adeniyi over bravery in fight against Boko Haram

Kindly Share This Story:

Concerned Nigerians, a Pro-democracy group, has commended Major-General Olusegun Adeniyi for his sheer bravery and that of his men in the fight against Boko Haram insurgents.

Major General Olusegun Adeniyi had appeared in a video published by an online newspaper in which he explicitly explained how he led his troops to repel a major Boko Haram onslaught.

However, the group, in a press statement made available to newsmen urged the Nigerian army not to redeploy the Major General. It said the army should, rather, “…do everything they can to address all the sundry issues he raised in the video.”

“We are greatly impressed with Major-General Adeniyi and his men for their unwavering patriotism, steadfastness and gallantry in fight against these enemies of humanity. We want to assure Major-General Adeniyi that Nigerian people look up to him and the boys, their devotion to duty, integrity and their sense of honor and commitment to each other in the fight against Boko Haram and are well appreciated and noted.”

“All of us at Concerned Nigerians are grateful to Major-General Adeniyi for his gracious service, but more importantly, for his outstanding leadership in leading the troops to battle even with limited resources and manpower.”

The convener of the group, Comrade Deji Adeyanju, while lamenting over the poor welfare of the troops at the front line, enjoined the military authority and the government to invest more in strategic innovation for the long-term and a stronger force for the future.”

Adeyanju also called for a thorough investigation into the death of several troops in the North-East and the alleged maltreatment and poor welfare of the personnel fighting to keep the rest of Nigerians safe.

