Community Policing: Delta monarch advises subjects to distance selves from Akugbene-Mein Kingdom

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chancel Sunday

The battle between Kerebiri-Mein Kingdom and its Akugbene-Mein Kingdom counterpart both in Bomadi council area of Delta state has again taken a centre stage, weekend, over the issue of Community Policing.

Pere of Akugbene-Mein Kingdom, HRM S.P. Luke, Kalanama Viii, earlier in the week convened a meeting over the issue of Community Policing at Akugbene, his seat of power, where he invited security officers and some community leaders in the council area.

But, the Pere of Kerebiri-Mein Kingdom, HRM Godspower Oporomo, in an emergency meeting over the weekend at Bomadi, his seat of power and headquarters of the council area, advised his subjects to distance themselves from the activities of the Akugbene monarch.

The meeting attended by community leaders and his council of chiefs, however, countered the meeting at Akugbene, declaring it null, void and not binding on any community in Kerebiri-Mein Kingdom.

They also voided the setting up of an anti-vandalization/monitoring committee at the Akugbene meeting, saying it was not binding on Kerebiri-Mein communities and advised community leaders to beware of antics of their opponent.

“No Kerebiri-Mein community should attend a meeting convened by the Akugbene monarch because he has no jurisdiction to organize a meeting for Kerebiri-Mein communities.

“We are no slaves and we will never be under Akugbene-Mein kingdom, and any defaulting community leader would be blacklisted in our battle for state recognition.

“This is a liberation struggle and there is no going back because we are no part of a one-community monarchy who intends to coordinate thirteen independent communities”, Oporomo said.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: