Commonwealth Day: Cultural displays echo needs for education sector revamp – Adefisayo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Elizabeth Uwandu

STUDENTS across the six education districts in Lagos State recently joined the rest of the world to mark the 2020 Commonwealth Day tagged: Delivering a common future, connecting; innovating, transforming.

Speaking at the event held at the Education Resource Centre, Ojodu, the state’s Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo said presentation by the districts echoed the need for revamping the education sector.

READ ALSO:

The commissioner said this year’s Commonwealth Day theme aligned with government’s commitment towards setting achievable goals that would help in planning, implementing and ultimately a transformation for a growing economy.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mrs. Abosede Adelaja, praised children from the various districts for showcasing their gifts and various talents in their presentations. Mrs. Adelaja implored the students to work harder and excel both in academics and extra-curricular activities, adding that the state government under the leadership of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, through the T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda and Education Transformation Plan, had put a lot of facilities at their disposal and they owed it a duty to effectively use them to their advantage.

Highpoint of the celebration was the presentation of trophies to winners.

While Education District I clinched the first position, second and third positions were won by Education District IV, and Education District II respectively.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: