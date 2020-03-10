Cocacola donates N290m equipment to FMC, Owerri

Kindly Share This Story:

Coca Cola has donated equipment worth N290 million to Federal Medical Center under its Safe Birth Initiative (SBI). The initiative is aimed at improving maternal outcomes and reducing child mortality incidents.

The equipment and supplies worth about $800,000, which is over N290 million, were formally unveiled and handed over at a special event held at the Federal Medical Centre, Owerri.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Public Affairs and Communications Manager, Coca-Cola Nigeria Limited, Nwamaka Onyemelukwe restated Coca Cola’s commitment to upholding the health and well-being of women as cornerstone pillars of the society.

”The issue of maternal mortality is very important to us because it affects the wellbeing of women. Globally, Coca-Cola has a commitment to women whom we consider pillars of the society and also pillars of our business in Africa, where they have always played a dominant role in our vast distribution and retail network.

Through the SBI, we want to support the untiring efforts of our hard-working doctors, midwives, and nurses who battle against great odds in our public hospitals to manage life-threatening complications affecting mothers and the newborn”, she said.

The Minister for Health, represented by the Head, Clinical Services, Federal Medical Center, Umuahia, Dr. Ugochukwu Onyeonoro expressed his gratitude to Coca-Cola Nigeria and Medshare International for the equipment donated to the Federal Medical Center, Owerri. He said, ”I am happy about this initiative championed by Coca-Cola and Medshare. These contributions will certainly contribute to the reduction in mother and child mortality rate in Nigeria as a whole.”

Speaking on the partnership with Coca-Cola, Director of Biomedical Training and Technical Services, Medshare International, Dr. Eben Amstrong said, ”There is no way this equipment and consumables would have gotten to Federal Medical Center, Owerri without Coca-Cola. They have been a very efficient and able partner and Medshare International is grateful for that”.

vanguard

