Climate change: Each NYSC member should plant one tree – NYCN President

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olamide Ogunjimi

President of National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, Bello Bala Shagari, has said that for Nigeria to be in the vanguard of measures at safeguarding the environment against climate change, planting of trees should always be done by each member of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC.

He said this in a proposal to the Minister of Youth and Sport Development, Mr. Sunday Dare.

The NYCN boss noted that should the proposal be adopted, Nigeria would realise President Muhammadu Buhari’s objective of ensuring that Nigerians plant 25 million trees by 2030.

According to the letter to the Minister, NYCN President said:”Sequel to the pronouncement of His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, at the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly to plant 25 million trees in Nigeria by 2030, I wish to introduce an initiative to plant over 30 Million trees by 2030.

READ ALSO:

“The idea is inspired by Mr President’s pronouncement, as supported by the declaration of a decade of action by the United Nations to achieve the UN 2030 agenda.

“It is my belief that Nigeria should take the lead in climate action, especially that it has the UN General Assembly President H.E Prof Tijjani Mohammed Bande and UN Ass Sec General Amina Mohammed, who are readily available to provide their support.

“According to the proposal which is attached to this letter, you would see that by introducing One Corper One tree to the NYSC Community Development Service, Nigerian Youths will be able to plant more than 30 Million trees by 2030.

I wish to thank you Hon. Minister, for giving me the opportunity to present this proposal, and I have no doubt that given your reputation and your commitment to development, you will ensure its implementation.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: