Christ Apostolic Church, Yaba unveils activities to mark 80th anniversary

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chris Onuoha

The Christ Apostolic Church, CAC Yaba known as the bedrock of the CAC Worldwide has unveiled activities to mark the 80th anniversary of the Church in a grand style.

The year-long celebration designed to commemorate the church’s special anniversary as one of the earliest Lagos branches established in the 1940s will feature activities that include the annual flagship programme “Songs of Praise”, a mega concert featuring a massive 400 voices, skills acquisition workshop, free medical checkups, sporting activities and many other fascinating lineups that will enrich participants spiritually and physically.

Announcing this in a press conference in Yaba, Lagos recently, the organizing committee in a statement disclosed that the programme of event with the anniversary logo launched on January 1, 2020 will start from the first quarter of the year 2020 to the last when the grand finale will take place.

Speaking at the event, the Superintendent, Yaba district coordinating council, Pastor S.E.A. Oludare said the whole world is coming down to Yaba to commemorate with the church, celebrate love and show love to others.

READ ALSO:

According to him, “The theme for the 80th anniversary which is ‘Celebrating the Love of God’ came out of a revelation from God to me to declare year 2020 as ‘The year of love and unity’, and we are coming together to celebrate God’s love according to Psalm 36:7 that says, ‘how priceless is your unfailing love, O God; …’. We are going out to spread love; visit orphanage homes and celebrate it in grand style for God’s love that has kept us together since the church that started 80 years ago remains and still waxing strong,” Oludare said.

Also speaking, the chairman, 80th anniversary planning committee, HRM, Oba Akinola Oyetade Akinrera, Olubosin of Ifetedo Kingdom, Osun State stated; “The Christ Apostolic Church, Yaba, has distinguished itself in many ways particularly with its historic and extraordinary choir performances. It serves as the district coordinating council that has nurtured and groomed many other branches in Lagos and in Ogun State. Since inception eighty years ago, Its membership has grown in leaps and bounds and despite being an Octogenarian, the district headquarters has continued to wax stronger in its evangelical and revivalistic mission which is the fulcrum of the Christ Apostolic Church CAC worldwide.”

He also mentioned that despite the physical and spiritual enriching programmes outlined, there will be reunion. “You will agree with me that it isn’t easy for a church to clock eighty. The members of the church would sit down to resolve differences and there would be posthumous awards for our departed staunch members as well. Another important event is the visit to the less-privileged homes. Ultimately, we are going to preach the gospel at every opportunity during these events,” Oba Akinrera said.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: