China’s livestock sector resumes business

China’s livestock product and slaughtering sectors have resumed work and production as containment of the COVID-19 outbreak is improving in the country, according to the country’s Agricultural Ministry.

Wei Hongyang, an official of the ministry said that on Monday, 87 per cent of 9,711 qualified feed producers had resumed operation, and feed production saw a two per cent growth in the first two months from the previous year.

Wei said that the slaughtering industry also reported a work resumption rate of 87 per cent among hog-slaughtering enterprises in the country, adding that 83 per cent of poultry slaughterhouses in 16 provincial-level regions had returned to work.

“Meanwhile, about 85 per cent of companies related to veterinary drugs had also resumed production on Monday, while all manufacturers of vaccines for the highly pathogenic avian influenza and foot-and-mouth disease are operating.”

Wei said the ministry had also been helping the live poultry trading markets resume business in an orderly manner and promote sales in areas with difficulty in selling, which have made solid progress.

Vanguard

