Channel Partners Conference: 9mobile outlines business growth strategies

By Moses Nosike

Nigeria’s most customer-focused company, 9mobile, has revealed that its business plans would have a trickle-down impact on the businesses of its national sales partners and dealers in 2020.

This assurance was made during its annual Channel Partners Conference with the theme, ‘Facing the future together’. This event is designed to strengthen the bond between 9mobile and its channel partners and also expand the business opportunities and potentials available in the telecommunications market.

The Director of Sales at 9mobile, Mr. Oluwatosin Olulana, underscored the impact which the economy had on businesses in 2019. “Considering the economic situation that was pervasive in Nigeria last year, we surpassed our expectations at 9mobile. We took stock of our business activities last year, with forecast and expectations for 2020.”

Olulana outlined some propositions for 2020, saying there will be more focus on simpler propositions, staying through to our promise of delivering better service in terms of data quality and pricing. “With the recent expansion of our 4G network, we have increased capacity, which means that we need to do more in terms of deployment. There is a huge potential that we can take advantage of, and we are very optimistic about meeting our expectations this year.”

According to the Managing Director of Sonite Communications Limited, Dr. Olajide Samson, 9mobile has been resilient despite all the challenges and have come out stronger with a formidable management team who are receptive to the needs of its partners. They are innovative and proactive to the aspirations of dealers and customers. 9mobile is a company with a bright prospect.”

In the same vein, the Managing Director, Clickatell, Samson Isa, restated 9mobile’s long history of partnership with his business as well as their supportive disposition.

