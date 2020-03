Kindly Share This Story:

NIMASA, AFREXIM in talks over N180billion loan facility

By Godwin Oritse & Eguono Odjegba

DESPITE holding-up on the strategic direction and initiatives of the new leadership at the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, the new Director General, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, yesterday, indicated that the Agency under him would pursue the agenda of the Deep Blue Project, ensure the enactment of the anti-piracy law and enthrone a worthy Cabotage regime.

Ocean ecosystem

The Deep Blue Project otherwise known as the blue economy, according to NIMASA blueprint, is the sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth, improved livelihoods and jobs creation while preserving the health of ocean ecosystem.

Jamoh who addressed the gathering of NIMASA internal stakeholders at the ceremony marking the end of the tenure of the immediate past Director General, Dr. Dakuku Peterside, and the take-off of his tenure at the Agency’s headquarters in Lagos stated that his team will consolidate on the efforts of Peterside.

Explaining further, he said that the current management will listen and engage more deeply with all stakeholders so as to drive the maritime industry forward.

His words: “I must acknowledge the great strides we have made in the area of maritime safety and security, particularly with the Deep Blue Project and ensuring that the enactment of the Anti-piracy law. Our determination to enthrone a worthy Cabotage regime is legendary. I can assure you that we will consolidate on these efforts and take them further, as we continue to pursue the ideals of a viable Blue Economy for our country.

“Government is a continuum, today will not be a day for specifics but I want to assure since government is a continuum, we shall hit the ground running immediately. We shall also listen and engage more deeply and more frequently with all our stakeholders – both internal and external regarding whatever policies or initiatives we will come up with to drive the maritime industry.”

In his remarks, Peterside commended the government for appointing a member of his team as director general saying, “the appointment gives credence to the quality of leadership I brought to NIMASA.”

Meanwhile, the Agency is currently in talks with the African Import-Export Bank, AFREXIM, to assist indigenous shipping firms to access its loan facility amounting to $500million (about N180billion).

Disclosing further on the agenda of the agency ahead, the Director, Shipping Development, Mr. Anthony Ogadi, said that NIMASA is also engaging state governors to key into the Public Sector Cargo Support initiative initiated by the Agency.

