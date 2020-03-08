Canada is ready to dominate the global digital economy

Kindly Share This Story:

Whether it’s the infrastructure, skilled workers, or startup funding, Canada has not reached global influence by accident. Canada is molding itself to be a leader of industry in tech and consumer services.

Digital Charter is the first step

Canadians believe that Digital Charter is the first step for big success in the digital economy. You’ve heard the famous quote from Neil Armstrong noting that stepping on the moon was a small step for man but giant for humankind. The same quote goes with digital charter – it’s a small step for the government but giant for Canadians’ future.

Digital charter is actually focused on Canadians future. As Justin Trudeau said, it’s the charter created by Canadians for Canadians. From the start of his political career, the current Prime Minister of the country dreamed of this deal. As he took the power in his hands, he asked the government to create the digital charter.

The first wave of digital charter influenced current leading industries. Those industries drive the Canadian digital economy. One of those industries is casinos and gambling. The gaming sector, in general, brings more than 15 billion CAD to the economy. Companies in the gaming industry have adapted original casino games into online platforms. Digital casinos became more popular because gamers can carry the application in their pocket. Gamers feel more secure and safe when they sit on the sofa at home and play slots through smartphones. Online casino platforms gave gamers a boost as they don’t need to leave the house at all.

The online casino sector was first to get a positive influence from the digital charter. Currently, the industry brings billions of CAD every year and transformed the gaming industry entirely.

Background of Canada’s digital economy

We are 20 years into the 21-century industrial revolution. The internet and everything that comes with it can only evolve, as the needs of both people and businesses evolve too. With the rise of 5G and now cryptocurrencies, there is currently no limit to what the internet can change. The digital economy is in our hands, all inside a tiny phone. E-commerce is quickly becoming the preferred method of shopping, which poses a threat to brick and mortar stores. But with the new tech comes a rise in energy and industrial needs. Even on a consumer level, customers now have multiple items that need to be charged. Some phones use as much electricity as a refrigerator. Canada will have to invest in infrastructure, along with tech startups, to keep up with energy demands.

Can Canada compete with the US and China or dominate the global digital economy?

With the rise of the technology industry comes the ability to compete globally with other major world players. China and the US have been the frontrunners for some time, but now other countries are emerging. Through the power of Canada’s superclusters, investment in the tech center has been directed in various industries, from AI to education to networking.

But when there are so many foreign services already on the market, can Canada compete with their startups? The will to have a competing industry there in Canada, but it may not be easy, especially if you have the United States as a neighbor. US start-ups have raised 45x times more funds than Canada. Education and opportunity are sure to bring home Canadians who have left and attract immigrants who want to come.

Prime Minister has a new plan for dominance – digital charter

Canada is doing its best to keep up with emerging technologies, but a country-wide initiative is an order. Canada wants to be a country that builds up its people and educate them not only for the jobs that have now but for the uncertain future. Created in 2016, this plan was developed so that Canadian citizens can build the proper skills they need, and the government can see a rise in its economic activity. This plan is known as the National Digital and Data Confrontations.

Within this plan is also a policy on the right to privacy, and disclosure on how a consumer’s private data is handled. It allows covers data breaches from major corporations, fake news, and other various security threats.

