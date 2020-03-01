Vanguard Logo

CAN to Nigerians: Do not panic, we’ll defeat Coronavirus like we did Ebola

Religious Persecution: We won’t stop complaining, CAN tells BuhariBy Nwafor Sunday

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has advised Nigerians to take their personal hygiene serious, noting that God who defeated Ebola virus will surely put Coronavirus to an end.

The Christian body which stated it would not cease praying until the new disease outbreak is defeated, advised Churches to make available, water, soap and hand sanitiser for worshipers.

The body through it general-secretary, Joseph Daramola, called on Nigerians to stop panicking, saying that the disease will soon be defeated.

His words,  “The God who answered our prayers when the Ebola Virus Disease (EVD), which is deadlier, came calling is still on the throne and that same God will also grant us victory over the COVID-19 in Jesus Name.

“They should also follow these professional counsel: Avoid panicking. Regular washing of hands with water, soap and sanitizers (where available). Avoid crowded places and people who are coughing or sneezing.

“Covering of mouths and noses with a handkerchief or tissue while sneezing or coughing and Avoid self-medication.”

