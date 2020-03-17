CALSER commends Buratai’s continued coordination of troops in terrorism fight

Kindly Share This Story:

The Centre for Africa Liberation and Socio-Economic Rights (CALSER) has hailed Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai for sustaining the momentum and intensity in the fight against terrorism.

CALSER paid special tribute to the Army Chief at a press conference on Tuesday in Abuja.

The Nigerian Army recently announced remarkable success in anti-terrorism and anti-banditry operations across the country.

The Nigerian Army Operations Media Coordinator, Col. Aminu Iliyasu, noted that armed bandits, kidnappers and other sundry criminals were finding it difficult to operate in the country due to the increased onslaught of the troops against them.

CALSER, in a statement signed by President, Princess Ajibola, lauded the COAS whose steadfastness and dedication to the course have rubbed off on his gallant troops, evident in their recent outings.

According to the Centre, this “ is indeed an indication that the war against terrorism would indeed come to an end soon”.

It further revealed that “with the reports gathered, there has been tremendous progress that has seen to the rescue of innocent people, mostly women and children from the Boko Haram/ISWAO enclaves.

“This is indeed commendable and as such the Centre for Africa Liberation and Socio-Economic Rights wishes to state that the Nigerian troops have indeed proved that where there is a will there is always a way because, despite the various conspiracies against Nigeria in the war against terrorism, the Nigerian troops have always given the Boko Haram terrorists fatal and decisive blows in the war front. “

The Centre reckoned that this tremendous gains wouldn’t have been possible without President Muhammadu Buhari’s concerted effort to ensure that the security agencies are up and running with improved welfare and up to date operational equipment.

“The Centre for Africa Liberation and Socio-Economic Rights salutes the resolve of the Muhammadu Buhari led administration for this display of patriotism and unalloyed commitment to Nigeria,” Princess Ajibola said.

CALSER, however, urged Lt. Gen Buratai not to take his foot off the pedal at this point, especially with the troops in an all-time high in terms of morale.

While charging Nigerians to rally behind the military, the Centre called on the African and international communities not to play ostrich and join hands with Nigeria in ridding the country of fleeing and heavily decimated insurgents.

This, the group declared, has become paramount as a bulk of the arms and ammunition used by the Boko Haram terrorists were supplied by foreign countries.

“ The Centre for Africa Liberation and Socio-Economic also wishes to state that the war against terrorism requires all hands to be on deck in our quest to defeat terrorism. All Nigerians must stay united with the Military as they push for the final decimation of the Boko Haram terrorist group,” Princess Ajibola noted.

“ This is also calling on other African countries to intensify their resolve in the fight against terrorism in the African continent as it must be stated that the threats posed by terrorist organizations in the region are a collective threat as the effect would be felt across the region and ultimately affect our growth and development.

“This charge is also extended to the European Union to do all it can to support Nigeria in the fight against terrorism by ensuring that it sanctions any of its member countries that sell arms and ammunition to the Boko Haram terrorist group.

“ This is indeed the time for African leaders to exhibit the true African spirit by join hands with Nigeria to defeat the remnants of the Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorist group. This much is necessary because the strategic importance of Nigeria in the African continent cannot be overemphasized.

“This is on the heels that the bulk of the arms and ammunition used by the Boko Haram terrorist were supplied from some European countries. It must be stated that it is not by mere coincidence that the Boko Haram group continue to enjoy the strategic support of some European countries.

“We wish to state that it is deliberate and a part of the grand plot by some foreign interest to destabilize Nigeria in fulfilment of their nefarious agenda. This is unacceptable and must be discontinued immediately.

“Nigeria shall be indeed great again. The leadership of the Centre for Africa Liberation and Socio-Economic Rights salutes the courage of all Nigerians that have kept faith in the country for the labors of our hero’s past shall never be in vain.”

VANGUARD

