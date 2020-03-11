Vanguard Logo

Calls to shut UK parliament after coronavirus case

A former British government minister on Wednesday called for parliament to be suspended after an MP was infected with coronavirus.

Rory Stewart, a former Conservative MP who is now running to be mayor of London, said the lower House of Commons “should cease to meet in person” to avoid any further spread.

His comments came after Nadine Dorries, a Conservative MP and junior health minister, revealed late Tuesday that she had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

She attended an event hosted by Prime Minister Boris Johnson last week but a Downing Street source said they had not been in close contact.

The source said the premier was displaying no symptoms and there was no need for a test, although he continues to follow health advice to regularly wash his hands.

However, an opposition Labour MP, Rachael Maskell, revealed she had been advised by the state-funded health service helpline to isolate herself after meeting with Dorries last week, even though she had no symptoms.

“MPs are at high risk through very frequent contacts and large gatherings,” tweeted Stewart, a former aid minister who ran against Johnson for the leadership of their ruling Conservative party last year.

“They are in danger of infecting each other in the chamber, and then going on to infect others. Time for Action. Now.”

The commissions that run both the Commons and the unelected upper House of Lords met on Monday to discuss their response to the coronavirus outbreak.

They said in a joint statement there were “no plans to suspend parliament” but added that the situation was being kept under “constant review”.

Six people have died in Britain due to the outbreak sweeping the globe, out of 382 confirmed cases.

