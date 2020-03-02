Call Oshiomhole to order, Governors’ Mandate tells Buhari

Kindly Share This Story:

By Abayomi Adeshida – Abuja

The political tension building up around the National Chairman of the ruling All Peoples Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole just increased by another political pressure group in Abuja.

The Governors’ Mandate Network (GMN) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to call Oshiomhole to order so as to douse the political tension building up towards the gubernatorial elections in Edo state.

This warning was contained in a statement circulated in Abuja by the Chairman of GMN, Earl Osaro Onaiwu where he observed that “the former governor of the state, Oshiomhole, is unnecessarily distracting the governor, Godwin Obaseki from doing his job.

Onaiwu further noted that “Obaseki has performed credibly well for the state and has put the infrastructure in place that is obvious for everyone to see.

“The governor has changed the face of the state and has revived infrastructure that was abandoned by the previous governments.

“Oshiomhole is not doing the state any good, but distracting the governor from doing what he was elected to do.

“We are appealing to President Muhammadu Buhari to call Oshiomhole to order.

“He’s distracting our governor from doing his work he was elected to do.

“What he has done so far is visible for everyone to see. He has revived what was abandoned by the previous governments, he should be supported and encouraged to do what he was elected to do.

“These distractions will not help the state. When Oshiomhole was the governor nobody distracted him, he was allowed to do his work.

“We know how he fought those, who were alleged to be godfathers in the state.

“If the former governor hates what he described as godfatherism, why is he trying to subject the governor to such harrowing experience.

‘Enough of Oshiomhole’s highhandedness and stop embarrassing the state.”

“A word they say is enough for the wise’, Onaiwu concluded.

vanguard

