Call of Duty: Warzone has over 30 million players less than two weeks after launch

Call of Duty: Warzone, Activision’s new battle royale (BR) game that released less than two weeks ago, has more than 30 million players, the publisher announced on Friday.
That makes it one of the fastest-growing free-to-play titles in the industry, putting it on par with BR competitor Apex Legends, which hit 25 million players after its first week back in February 2019.
ALSO READ: Juventus player, Dybala, girlfriend, test positive for coronavirus
Helping the matter, of course, is the massive surge in work-from-home policies and shelter-in-place orders nationwide as people stay indoors during the novel coronavirus pandemic. But for Activision and developer Infinity Ward, that’s likely translating to a whole lot more time spent playing online multiplayer games like Warzone. (Also helping the matter is that Warzone is a free-to-play download even if you don’t own the existing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.)
ALSO READ: Rivers State to take additional measures to tackle coronavirus – Wike
Warzone has all of the tried-and-true BR staples, like a shrinking circle, weapon looting, and a massive player pool. But it introduced a lot of clever twists on the formula, including as many as 150-player lobbies, numerous reviving options for you to bring your teammates or yourself back into the fight, and a truly astounding loadout variety that lets you compete with virtually any weapon and item combination from the main Call of Duty: Modern Warfare installment.
Earlier this week, Infinity Ward added a new solo mode to the game, which signals that Warzone could see much faster-paced updates than Activision’s previous, more lackluster BR mode Blackout.
The Verge