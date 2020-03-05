Build independent power supply, rail system across southwest, Adams urges govs

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dapo Akinrefon

Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams yesterday urged all the southwest governors to build an independent power supply and rail system that will link the entire region.

Adams made the new call-in Epe, Lagos State, during the 2020 edition of Grandmothers’ Festival, organized by the Olokun Festival Foundation.

The Aare Onakakanfo highlighted the need for uninterrupted power supply across the region, saying the new initiative will enhance commerce, tourism and drive the desired development across the southwest.

He pointed out that issues of security, power, and transportation are most critical to the development of a nation, urging the governors to look forward to creating a conducive atmosphere for investors in the southwest.

“All over the world, businesses thrive where the security and safety of the citizens are guaranteed.

“Stable and uninterrupted power supply is key to the development of every nation. In South Africa for example, the transportation system is amazing because of the effective rail stations between Johannesburg to Pretoria.

“Nigeria is a great nation, our leaders travel abroad and they see the kind of development spreading across the United Kingdom, America, Asia and Africa.

“With the passage of Amotekun bill this week, I am fulfilled that part of our dreams have been realised.

” This is a victory for all Nigerians. It is our victory in the southwest because 25 per cent of residences in Lagos and other southwest states are non- indigenes.

“In the southwest, we have all it takes to set the pace for the development of our region. That is why it is very important for everybody to brace up for the take-off of that laudable project”

In his remarks, the Oloja and Paramount of Epe Kingdom, Oba Kamorudeen Animashaun applauded Aare Gani Adams for spreading the gospel of cultural transformation to Epe.

The monarch said Epe traditional institution has always been supportive of any initiative that can boost Yoruba culture and tradition. He, however, urged members of the OPC to be focused on sustaining the core values of the Organization.

“I commend Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams, for promoting our cultural identity and heritage. Aare has made a strong impact in Yorubaland and he will always remain a key player in the progress of our race” he said.

The guest lecturer from Lagos State University, Associate professor, Kolade Adams, implored the guests to emulate the unyielding spirit of the chief promoter of the Olokun Festival Foundation, and the Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Adams, in sustaining the festival for over a decade.

“This is eco-tourism, it is usually one of the best means to improve the tourism potentials of every country. So what we are doing today, will definitely translate to improving the economic prosperity of Epe and its environs”

Aare Gani Adams also urged the Lagos state government to continue the development process embarked upon by the last administration.

“We can all testify to the various infrastructural developments around the town. The highlight of this transformation was the construction of modern roads in the town, making it a city of pride for all and sundry.

“Thanks to the former governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode for bringing development to the doorsteps of the people of the ancient town”

“We cannot rule it out that Epe had enjoyed the unprecedented transformation in Lagos during the Ambode government”.

“Ambode’s Midas’ touch and influence was visible with the present infrastructure in Epe.”

Epe has also turned out to be one of the emerging stories of a visionary government. So, with Governor Olusola Sanwo- Olu on the saddle in the state, I know Lagos is up to the task.”It now behoves on the new government in the state to ensure that all these projects are completed in due time” he said

Other monarchs present at the event, include: Oba Shefiu Adewale Bangbopa, the Olu of Epe Fiwagboye Aareonakakanfo, Chief Ebudola Odedina, OPU member in Italy, Titi Hassan, and Epe Council of Chiefs, members of the National Executive Council, and. National Coordinating Council among others.

