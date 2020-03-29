Buhari’s restriction order: No need for legal arguments now ― Gbenga Ojo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Ojelu

A senior lecturer in the faculty of law, Lagos State University, Gbenga Ojo has said this is not the time for lawyers to engage in legal arguments over the legality of the restriction of movement s in Lagos and Abuja by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking to Vanguard, Gbenga Ojo said: “First, let me state this is not the time to engage on needless legal argument on the legality of the action of the President. Nigeria has no facilities to handle the fall out of the Coronavirus crisis.

“The virus is ravaging European countries with Italy, Spain badly hit. In the USA, it is pandemic in New York, New Jersey and other states in America. President Trump signed $2trillion to battle the fall out of the virus.

“Prevention is better than cure. People talking about the economy etc should remember that this virus is a threat to humanity. There will be humanity before we talk of the economy or even legality. The only thing left is stimulus or palliatives.

“The states governments should work out palliatives on a state by state basis. This is no time to quarrel or engage in needless legal argument. There is an emergency that threatens humanity. With time, if there is a need to extend it to other states, the government should not hesitate to do so. Quarantine Act vests the power in Federal Government to take this step. It is legal. It is moral and it is the right thing to do.”

