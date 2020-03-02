Buhari to bandits: You can’t be lucky always

Kindly Share This Story:

…Commiserates with Victims of Kaduna attack

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has warned the criminal elements especially the bandits attacking innocent people that they cannot be lucky always.

President Buhari has also commiserated with the victims of the heinous attack in Kaduna State that claimed the lives of many and warned that those behind the attack would be fished out and brought to justice.

A statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja last night quoted President Buhari as saying, “The criminals cannot be lucky always; we are determined to frustrate and defeat them, and no matter how long they run or where they hide, they would be smoked out and brought to justice.

According to the statement, the President expressed deep sadness and regret over the latest Kaduna bandits attack that killed several people and left many injured.

It said, “From reports received, it is obvious that these bandits are unleashing their fury and frustration on innocent people because of the ongoing military and police offensive against them in the Birnin Gwari and Kaduru forests.

“This administration would not be blackmailed by criminals to abandon the current military operations against them.”

President Buhari assured the people of Kaduna State and other parts of the country that this government would continue to deploy all available resources to fight these cold-hearted bandits with a view to bringing them to their knees.

He said,” These criminals should make no mistake that they can establish a reign of terror on the people without feeling the full might of the government which was elected to protect the citizens.”

While expressing profound commiserations to the victims of the attack, the President sent a strong warning to the killers, saying that their days were numbered.

