Buhari sympathises with Italy, Iran, South Korea over coronavirus

Kindly Share This Story:

Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday sent messages to Presidents Hassan Rouhani (Iran), and Moon Jae-in (South Korea) and the Italian Prime Minister, Guiseppe Conte, over the increasing incidents of coronavirus in their countries.

He said the Nigerian government would continue to diligently carry out its duty to the international community by ensuring that the spread of the disease is curtailed.

The President in a statement issued in Abuja by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, also encouraged Nigerians to continue to show support to citizens of all the countries who are resident in Nigeria.

He said: “There is no cause for panic. Italy, South Korea, and Iran remain Nigeria’s allies in good and bad times.”

The President commended the three countries on their efforts to contain the virus and expressed confidence that “with the support of the World Health Organisation (WHO) and other global agencies all working together to contain the virus, it will only be a matter of time before the world sees an end to this disease.”

Buhari added: “So far, there have been no known cases of the disease on Nigerian soil, but for the penetration of a lone foreign national found to be a carrier of the virus.”

He also commended the diligent efforts of federal and state health officials as well as ports and border personnel in keeping Nigeria safe from the epidemic.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: