Buhari swears-in Folasade Yemi-Esan as new Head of Civil Service

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday administered the oath of office on Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan as the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF).
News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the swearing-in of the Head of Service, which was witnessed by the Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and cabinet ministers as well as presidential aides, took place at the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja.
Buhari had on Friday confirmed Yemi-Esan as Head of the Civil Service of the Federation and also approved the retirement of Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita.
READ ALSO: ‘Dear Femi Adesina, tell Buhari we are still with him’
Mr Olusegun Adekunle, Permanent Secretary (General Services Office) office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, confirmed the development in a statement.
He said the appointment of Yemi-Esan as the substantive HOCSF will take effect from Feb. 28, 2020.
NAN reports that until her new appointment, she was the Acting HOCSF, a position she assumed since Sept. 18, 2019.