Buhari only President not to have asked NDDC for favours — ED Projects

By Omeiza Ajayi

Executive Director, Projects, Niger Delta Development Commission NDDC, Dr Cairo Ojougboh has hailed the anti-corruption efforts of the current administration especially with respect to the forensic audit of the Commission, saying President Muhammadu Buhari is the only President not to have demanded favours from the NDDC since its establishment.

Ojougboh spoke on Friday in Abuja after he was inducted into the Northern Youth Council Hall of Fame and conferred with the award of “Garkuwan Matasan Arewa Najieriya”, meaning ‘Defender of Nigerian Youths’.

“Make no mistake about it, this country is great, and this country will grow, this teething problems we are having, security and the rest will pass.

“Luckily we have a president who is determined to work on these problems that we are having. President Muhammadu Buhari is the first president I have seen for instance, who has not made any demand on the NDDC. Usually, governments go to NDDC and pounce on it. This president has never done so.

“This president, you cannot hold him responsible for any act of irresponsibility, theft or pilfery and that is why he has honour and integrity, and he can speak and people will listen. And once the head is correct, the body will heal, so the body of Nigeria will heal in Jesus’ name”, he declared.

Ojouboh who is also the Chairman of NDDC Contracts Verification Committee explained that embezzling public funds was seizing the commonwealth of the people.

“You cannot travel in two cars at the same time; you cannot sleep in more than one room or on more than one bed at a time.

“Embezzling public funds for personal use is seizing the commonwealth of the people, we most all stand and speak to support President Muhammadu Buhari on the anti-corruption fight”, he said

Ojougboh, while noting that corruption was the major problem of the country, said it was unfortunate that some youths tend to be more corrupt than the older generation, a narrative he said must be changed.

He, however, charged the council leadership not to limit its awards to those in power or the influential in the society, but to go to the grassroots to recognise those that are positively impacting lives.

Earlier, Director Legal Affairs of the Northern Youth Council, Malam Abdulmalik Alfa, said Ojougboh

was being honoured because of his exemplary leadership style.

