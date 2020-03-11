Buhari not involved in Sanusi’s dethronement – Presidency

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

Following allegations that President Muhammadu Buhari was aware of the dethronement of His Royal Highest Muhammadu Sanusi II, Presidency, Wednesday said Buhari has no involvement in whatsoever.

Disclosing this in a statement obtained by Vanguard, Presidency through the senior special assistant to the President on media and publicity, Garba Shehu, described such insinuations as untrue, malicious and politically motivated.

Recall that the governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, dethroned Sanusi last two days ago.

Since his dethronement, report had it that he was allegedly banished from Kano to Zamfara. Nigerians have waded into the issue with many accusing Buhari of backing the governors order.

In view of this therefore, Presidency opined, “The President does not have a history of intervening in the affairs of any state in the country, unless the issue at hand is of national consequence. On such matters which impinge on national security, he has a duty of involvement as the law stipulates.

As outlined in the Constitution, the appointment or removal of emirs and other traditional leaders is strictly within the jurisdiction of state governments. It is unfair and disingenuous of opposition politicians to try to link the situation in Kano State to the federal government and the Nigerian President.

Although a retired General and former Military Head of State, President Buhari clearly understands that under the current democratic dispensation, the government at the centre cannot read instructions or twist the arms of all or any of the 36 state governments making up the federation. They all have their powers specified under the Constitution.

President Buhari commends the people of Kano for keeping calm in the past few days of the dethronement announcement. He prays that the will of Allah will be done at all times, and that the emirate/state and its people continue to experience progress irrespective of who is on the throne.”

