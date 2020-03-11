Buhari has no hands in dethronement of Emir Sanusi ―Presidency

Kindly Share This Story:

…As President commends Kano people for keeping calm

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

The Presidency on Wednesday said that President Muhammadu Buhari has no hands in the dethronement of the former Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi II.

The Presidency in a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu explained that the constitution made it clear that the appointment of emirs and traditional leaders was the responsibility of State governors.

The statement titled, “Leave President Buhari out of the Kano emirate issue”, said that all insinuations on President Buhari’s involvement were untrue, malicious and politically motivated.

Former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, Wednesday on BBC Hausa, had alleged that President Buhari ordered the removal of Muhammadu Sanusi as Emir of Kano; describing the removal of Sanusi as a sad incident to both Kano State and Nigeria in general.

But the Presidency in its reaction said, “the President does not have a history of intervening in the affairs of any state in the country, unless the issue at hand is of national consequence.”

According to the statement, “President Muhammadu Buhari has no involvement whatsoever in the dethronement of HRH Muhammadu Sanusi II from the position of Emir of Kano. All such insinuations are untrue, malicious and politically motivated.

” The President does not have a history of intervening in the affairs of any state in the country, unless the issue at hand is of national consequence. On such matters which impinge on national security, he has a duty of involvement as the law stipulates.

“As outlined in the Constitution, the appointment or removal of emirs and other traditional leaders is strictly within the jurisdiction of state governments. It is unfair and disingenuous of opposition politicians to try to link the situation in Kano State to the federal government and the Nigerian President.

“Although a retired General and former Military Head of State, President Buhari clearly understands that under the current democratic dispensation, the government at the centre cannot read instructions or twist the arms of all or any of the 36 state governments making up the federation.

“They all have their powers specified under the Constitution.

” President Buhari commends the people of Kano for keeping calm in the past few days of the dethronement announcement.”

He prays that the will of Allah will be done at all times, and that the emirate/state and its people continue to experience progress irrespective of who is on the throne.”

