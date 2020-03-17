Breaking News
BREAKING: Buhari approves postponement of National Sports Festival to contain coronavirus

On 11:50 am
President Buhari with Minister of Sports Sunday Dare and Minister of State Health Adeleke Mamora as he receives briefing and approves Postponement of the National Sports Festival as a precautionary move against COVID19 in State House on 17th Mar 2020| Photo by Bayo Omoboriowo

By David Royal

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday received a briefing and approved Postponement of the National Sports Festival as a precautionary move against COVID-19.

This was disclosed by Nigeria’s sports minister, Mr Sunday Dare on his twitter account on Tuesday.

He tweeted ” Following the briefing of Mr. President from myself and the Minister of State for Health on COVID 19, Mr. President approved the immediate postponement of Edo Sports festival to a future date

“President Mohammadu Buhari approves the postponement of the National Sports Festival Edo 2020 as a precautionary move against COVID-19 spread”.

Sunday Dare with President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday during the briefing in state housing

