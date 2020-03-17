Buhari approves postponement of National Sports Festival to contain coronavirus

By David Royal
President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday received a briefing and approved Postponement of the National Sports Festival as a precautionary move against COVID-19.
This was disclosed by Nigeria’s sports minister, Mr Sunday Dare on his twitter account on Tuesday.
He tweeted ” Following the briefing of Mr. President from myself and the Minister of State for Health on COVID 19, Mr. President approved the immediate postponement of Edo Sports festival to a future date
“President Mohammadu Buhari approves the postponement of the National Sports Festival Edo 2020 as a precautionary move against COVID-19 spread”.