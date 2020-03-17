Buhari approves postponement of National Sports Festival to contain coronavirus

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Royal

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday received a briefing and approved Postponement of the National Sports Festival as a precautionary move against COVID-19.

This was disclosed by Nigeria’s sports minister, Mr Sunday Dare on his twitter account on Tuesday.

He tweeted ” Following the briefing of Mr. President from myself and the Minister of State for Health on COVID 19, Mr. President approved the immediate postponement of Edo Sports festival to a future date

Vanguard Nigeria News

