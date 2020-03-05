Buhari appoints Justice Mensem as Acting Court of Appeal President

Kindly Share This Story:

Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday approved the appointment of. Justice Monica B. Dongban Mensem as the Acting President of the Court of Appeal for an initial period of three months.

The appointment takes effect from March 6 when the incumbent President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, would statutorily retire from service.

A statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, said Justice Mensem, who is the next most senior Judge of the Court of Appeal, would preside over the appellate court pending the appointment of substantive President for the court.

The statement read: “The President’s approval of the appointment of Justice Mensem, followed the recommendation of the Chief Justice of Nigeria in line with the provisions of Section 238(4) & (5) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.”

Vanguard

