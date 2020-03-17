Kindly Share This Story:

…Says TV white space‘ll Facilitate High Speed Internet

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Federal Government says it is working on subsidiary legislation for TV White Space Spectrum usage in the country. The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, DR. Isa Ibrahim Pantami, disclosed this on Tuesday at an industry consultative stakeholders’ forum to present and finalize the guidelines for the use of TV White Space in Nigeria organised by the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC in conjunction with the National Broadcasting Commission, NBC in Abuja.

He said that both Commissions had been mandated to work together and come up with guidelines for TV White Space Spectrum usage in the shortest possible time for immediate execution.

Pantami, who stressed the importance of TV White Space to broadband plan said that broadband remains key to the Digital Economy plan of federal government.

‘‘It is because of the need for the guideline that the National Frequency Management Council, NFMC charged both NCC and NBC to work together to come up with guidelines for TV White Space in order to provide broadband to unserved and underserved areas. For me, Broadband is key to the Digital Economy of Mr. President.

‘‘As we all know; the whole world is being dominated by digital economy, with about $15trn and has been predicted to reach 60% of world economy by 2025. We discovered that you cannot promote digital economy without broadband.

‘’The earlier we reach out to unserved and undeserved areas of our society the better for the digital economy. Both parastatals are working together to see how we can use TV White Space spectrum for broadband in undeserved and undeserved areas. This is key to Digital economy.

‘They are working on developmental regulation, which is number one pillar of Digital Economy in Nigeria, solid infrastructure. That is about broadband. This is key, it will directly support Federal government to deliver pillar number one and two out of the eight pillars from digital economy Policy and Strategy for Digital Nigeria.’’

On time line, the minister said ‘‘it is a rule making process, which has been on since 2003. The Commission has been mandated under the rule to engage stakeholders and see how they can improve the draft. What I know is that they will give the priority that it needs in order to get it executed.’’

In his remarks, the Executive Vice Chairman, NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta said Nigerians should expect high speed internet as well as volume needed to facilitate access to ubiquitous broadband.

According to the EVC, the utilization of TV White in the unserved and underserved areas of the country will not only bridge the existing gaps but leads to gradual alleviation of poverty, improve learning and build sustainable way of sharing prosperity as well as making the society more cohesive.

‘’Nigerians, especially those living in rural communities should expect high speed internet as well as the volume that is needed to facilitate access. This is what broadband is all about. There is going to be a gradual alleviation of poverty, improvement in learning, we will build sustainable way of sharing prosperity and make the society more open and cohesive. On time line, we have minimum is six months and maximum of 1 year.’’

The event was jointly organised by NCC and NBC in order to come up with a subsidiary legislation for usage of TV White Space.

TV White space statutorily is being given to NBC by National Frequency Management Council, NFMC which the minister chairs.

Recall that NCC has a mandate for broadband penetration in Nigeria and TV White space today is being used for broadband, particularly to penetrate the undeserved and underserved areas across the country.

Vanguard

