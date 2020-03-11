Bring back Dr. Okonjo-Iweala to serve, Gbagi tells FG

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon

Former Minister of State for Education, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, has urged the Federal Government to take concerted steps to bring back Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to serve the country.

Gbagi said Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala’s wealth of experience, as a consummate economist, can help pull the country out of doldrums and comatose.

Gbagi, who was reacting to the appointment of Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, former Minister of Finance, as a member of the South African Presidential Economic Advisory Council, described it as a profound and meritorious achievement.

Gbagi said, “Dr. Okonjo-Iweala is one Nigerian who has upheld the good image and integrity of the country on an international scale, bringing to bear her immense wealth of experience and expertise.

“As a crusader and champion for the cause of Nigeria’s economic growth and advancement with investments scattered across Nigeria and the African continent, I know that Dr. Okonjo-Iweala’s efforts and contributions will no doubt rub off on the entire African continent.

“Nigeria and, indeed, Delta State are grateful for the rare gift personified in Dr. Okonjo-Iweala, who has lived up to her family name as an illustrious daughter of Delta State.”

Still on why Okonjo-Iweala needs to be part of governance, Gbagi added: “There is no arrogance in getting someone to do what you do not know how to do. The reason the country is at a crossroads today, against the norm obtainable in other countries with tested technocrats without blemish, is due to the unbridled attitude of getting people who can hardly run a community of 30 people to run a government.

“This is the singular reason the nation is stagnant.

“We have qualified men and women and if we must get it right, they must be given the avenue to tender their best because no matter how much of a hue and cry we engage in, life and time are running out.

“The clock is ticking and no sensible human being will allow his God’s given gift to be wasted by jokers.

“Hence, if you allow a man, who has no investment in any form or shape, to take charge of a serious-minded venture such as governance and leadership, we would run into problems.”

