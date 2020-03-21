Breaking:FG confirms 10 new cases of coronavirus in Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–THE federal government has confirmed ten new cases of coronavirus in the country.

Among the number, three were recorded in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT,Abuja.

Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire,in a statement, Saturday,said others seven cases were recorded in Lagos.

According to him,” This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria to 22.”

“All ten new cases are Nigerian nationals; nine of them have travel history to the Canada, France, Netherlands, Spain and United Kingdom,” he explained in the statement.

The minister said,”They returned to the country in the past one week; the 10th case is a close contact of a previously confirmed case.” Ehanire said the three cases in the FCT are being treated at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital (UATH), Gwagwalada while the seven new cases in Lagos are being treated at the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Yaba. “All ten new cases have mild to moderate symptoms and are currently receiving treatment,” he added. The statement read in full:”Federal Ministry of Health has confirmed ten new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria; three new cases in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and seven new cases in Lagos State.

