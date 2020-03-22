Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

(Breaking) Update on Coronavirus: Nigeria records new 5 cases

On 11:22 amIn Coronavirus Updatesby
Kindly Share This Story:

…Lagos 3, Abuja 1, Oyo 1
…total confirmed case now 27

Update on Coronavirus: Nigeria records new 5 cases
By Gabriel Olawale

Nigeria Center for Disease Control has announced additional three new cases of coronavirus in Lagos.

One new case of #COVID19 has been confirmed in Oyo state, Nigeria. As at 11:15 another new case has been confirmed in Abuja on the 22nd of March, there are 27 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria
Of the 27 confirmed cases, 2 have been discharged with no death.

“As of March 22, 2020, three cases were reported in Lagos State all have travel history to high-risk countries in the last 7 days.

READ ALSO: NCDC confirms 1 new case of coronavirus in Oyo

“We’re working closely with @LSMOH to identify & follow up with contacts.

“If you‘ve returned to Nigeria from any country in the last 14 days, please stay in self-isolation,” according to official NCDC twitter handle.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!