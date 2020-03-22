(Breaking) Update on Coronavirus: Nigeria records new 5 cases

Kindly Share This Story:

…Lagos 3, Abuja 1, Oyo 1

…total confirmed case now 27



By Gabriel Olawale

Nigeria Center for Disease Control has announced additional three new cases of coronavirus in Lagos.

One new case of #COVID19 has been confirmed in Oyo state, Nigeria. As at 11:15 another new case has been confirmed in Abuja on the 22nd of March, there are 27 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria

Of the 27 confirmed cases, 2 have been discharged with no death.

“As of March 22, 2020, three cases were reported in Lagos State all have travel history to high-risk countries in the last 7 days.

“We’re working closely with @LSMOH to identify & follow up with contacts.

“If you‘ve returned to Nigeria from any country in the last 14 days, please stay in self-isolation,” according to official NCDC twitter handle.

