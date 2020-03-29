UI College of Medicine Provost, deputy test positive for COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

THE provost and deputy provost of the University of Ibadan, UI, College of Medicine, Professors Ezekiel Olapade-Olaopa and Obafunke Denloye, have tested positive to Coronavirus.

Olapade-Olaopa, who made this known in a Whatsapp group message on Sunday morning said: “Dear colleagues, I wish to inform you that the deputy provost and I tested positive for the COVID-19 following the tests done on Friday.”

“Although we are both asymptomatic, we have gone into self-isolation for the 14 days while our contacts are being observed closely to determine if they should also be tested.”

It is, however, unsure whether the duo are new cases or parts of the four cases confirmed by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, last night.

NCDC had announced that the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state is now seven.

Before Saturday night’s announcement, the number of confirmed case in the state was only three.

A breakdown of the case in the country according to the NCDC shows that Oyo State now has the third-highest number of confirmed cases in the country behind only Lagos and FCT.

Following are the break down of the 97 confirmed cases in the country:

Lagos- 59, FCT- 16, Ogun- 3, Enugu- 2, Ekiti- 1, Oyo- 7, Edo- 2, Bauchi- 2, Osun-2, Rivers-1, Benue- 1and Kaduna-.

Vanguard Nigeria News

