Breaking: UEFA postpone all Champions League, Europa League matches next week

All UEFA Champions League and Europa League matches scheduled to be played next week have been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, European football’s governing body said on Friday.

The move comes after two of next week’s four scheduled Champions League last 16, second legs — between Manchester City and Real Madrid, and between Juventus and Lyon — had already been called off on Thursday.

“Further decisions on when these matches take place will be communicated in due course,” UEFA said in a statement.

