Breaking: Trump declares national emergency over COVID-19

On 9:36 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Donald Trump, Impeachment

U.S. President Donald Trump has declared a national health emergency over the fast-spreading coronavirus that has killed no fewer than 41 people and infected 1,875 others in the country.

Trump said the move would open up access to $50 billion in federal funding to state and local governments to tackle the virus.

READ ALSO:Chinese official claims US may have brought coronavirus to China

Insisting that the U.S. had done better in efforts to contain the virus compared to other affected countries, Trump said the declaration would unleash the full power of the country to defeat the virus.

Details later

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!