Updated: Supreme Court Verdict: An endorsement of electoral fraud — PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the verdict of the Supreme Court on the review of its judgment on the Imo state governorship election is a disconcerting endorsement of electoral fraud, which places a huge burden on the court and the Lord Justices.

The PDP, however, notes that in the face of the sad verdict, Justice Chima Nweze’s judgment presents a glimpse of hope for the nation’s judiciary.

The PDP in a statement by its publicity secertatry Mr Kola Ologbondiyan says “What Nigerians expected of the Supreme Court, since the error in its earlier judgment had been fully established, was to summon the courage to affirm its infallibility by correcting the errors and handing over victory to the rightful winner. Sadly, it failed to do so”.

The PDP publicity secretary says the Party abides completely by the judgement pronounced by Justice Nweze which he says went straight to the substance of the PDP’s application.

“Our party abides completely by every word of the judgment of Justice Nweze as treated facts, which are truly sacred. Justice Nweze’s pronouncement, which went straight into the substance of our application represents a universal view about the travesty of justice that occurred in the Imo state governorship election judgment”.

“It is indeed unfortunate that the Supreme Court had the wholesome opportunity to redeem itself and correct its errors, but choose to hide behind a technicality to justify and endorse an electoral fraud”.

“As a party, we hold that on this judgment, all election stakeholders must rally to create remedies for this pathetic situation created by the Supreme Court in the Imo governorship election before our entire electoral process becomes vanquished”.

“This judgment will continue to haunt the Supreme Court. It has created a burden of precedence and fallibility on the Court.

“More distressing is the fact that the judgment has heavily detracted from the confidence Nigerians and the international community reposed on the Supreme Court and our entire jurisprudence”.

The APC, through its chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, who expressed delight in the outcome of the review the Imo governorship judgement, noted that the review was just consistent with the Supreme Court’s body language in similar matters that had come up in recent times.

He, however, lashed out at the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for thinking it could get anything different from the decision of the Supreme Court, pointing out that its candidate, Hon. Emeka Ihedioha failed to get required votes and spread in the election.

“I think it’s refreshing and quite predictable in the sense that from the attitude of the Supreme Court last week on Bayelsa that nothing was wrong with the candidate, the lower court did not disqualify the candidate, the issue of the candidate was not before the Supreme Court and yet the Supreme Court made a decision which we thought that benefited from in the words of Mr Olanikpekun, some human corrections and the court says no whatever they have done was final.

