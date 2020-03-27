Breaking News
Breaking: Supreme Court dismisses APC’s request to review Zamfara judgment

The Supreme Court has dismissed the All Progressives Congress, APC, appeal to reviewhe judgement by the Apex Court sacking the party from the government after the 2019 general election.

Details later…

