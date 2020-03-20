Vanguard Logo

Breaking: Saudi Arabia bans exportation of medicines, medical equipment

File: A handout picture provided by the Saudi Royal Palace on March 8, 2020, shows Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz reading documents at the Royal Palace in the capital Riyadh.– PHOTO: AFP

Saudi television on Friday reported that Saudi has decided to ban the exports of medicines and medical equipment over the outbreak of the coronavirus, citing the national customs service.

READ ALSO: Saudi Arabia to suspend all international flights over coronavirus

Saudi Arabia has confirmed 274 cases of COVID-19 so far with no fatalities.

Six people have already recovered.

To fight the spread of the coronavirus, the kingdom has already taken a number of measures, including travel restrictions, suspension of international flights, and free distribution of sanitisers.

The World Health Organisation declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11.

More than 240,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 9,800 fatalities, according to John Hopkins University. (Sputnik/NAN)

vanguardngr.com

