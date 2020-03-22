Breaking News
BREAKING: Sanwoolu asks Lagos civil servants to stay at home over coronavirus

…Urges the private sector to follow suit

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

As part of efforts to further stem the spread of raging Coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic, Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has ordered civil servants from grade 01 to 12 to stay at home from Monday, Match 23, for 14 days in the first instance.

Sanwo-Olu also urged operators in the private sector to emulate the gesture of the state government by directing their non-essential staff to stay at home in order to effectively combat and reduce the pandemic in the state.

The governor made the remarks at a media briefing on Sunday at Lagos House, Marina,Lagos Island.

