BREAKING: Oyo governor, Seyi Makinde, tests positive for coronavirus

Kindly Share This Story:

Victor Ogunyinka

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde has tested positive for coronavirus. He made the announcement via his Twitter handle.

“I just received my COVID-19 confirmation test result. It is POSITIVE. I am asymptomatic and will continue to self-isolate.

“I have designated Prof Temitope Alonge, former Chief Medical Director of the University College, Ibadan, as the Head of COVID-19 Task Force while I recover fully. Please continue to comply with all the directives from the COVID-19 Task Force. Stay home, stay safe.”

ALSO READ:

I just received my COVID-19 confirmation test result. It is POSITIVE. I am asymptomatic and will continue to self-isolate. pic.twitter.com/SX6UAYBb0S — Seyi Makinde (@seyiamakinde) March 30, 2020

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: