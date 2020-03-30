Breaking News
BREAKING: Oyo governor, Seyi Makinde, tests positive for coronavirus

Victor Ogunyinka

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde has tested positive for coronavirus. He made the announcement via his Twitter handle.

“I just received my COVID-19 confirmation test result. It is POSITIVE. I am asymptomatic and will continue to self-isolate.

“I have designated Prof Temitope Alonge, former Chief Medical Director of the University College, Ibadan, as the Head of COVID-19 Task Force while I recover fully. Please continue to comply with all the directives from the COVID-19 Task Force. Stay home, stay safe.”

