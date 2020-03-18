Kindly Share This Story:

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has ordered that all orientation camps across Nigeria be shut as preventive and precautionary measures against coronavirus.

The ongoing orientation for Batch A Stream 1 corps members, which was supposed to end 30, March 2020 has now been cut short 12 days earlier.

Vanguard reached out to some corps members across Nigeria who confirmed the news. They said they were expecting their posting letters to their various Place of Primary Assignments (PPA) Wednesday morning.

A statement by NYSC management reads: “Sequel to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic which led to the cancellation of the national sports festival, management of the National Youth Service Corps Scheme wishes to announce the suspension of the on-going orientation course for the 2020 Batch “A” stream 1 corps members,” the statement read.

“Therefore, the corps members shall be posted to commence their primary assignments forthwith, while they shall be invited back to the orientation camps when the situation improves, just like it happened a few years ago when the nation was confronted by the Ebola virus threat.

“Management wishes to state that no corps member or camp official has contracted the virus.”

Vanguard

