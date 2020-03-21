BREAKING: Nigeria to allow some international flights into Abuja, Lagos airports

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigeria says it will allow approved international flights into the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja adding that the approved flights will be required to submit manifest of passengers to port health officials prior to arrival in the country.

The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, NAMA in guidance issued after Saturday’s announcement by the Federal Civil Aviation Authority, FCAA, closing the airports for one month effective Monday, March 23, 2020, at 11 pm till April 23 at 11 pm, said “State aircraft, emergency aircraft and any other aircraft approved by the appropriate authority” will not be affected by the closure.

The guidance seen by THEWILL was signed by NAMA’s Director of Operations, Pwajok M.L. on behalf of the Managing Director/CEO.

“Domestic flights shall continue normal operations at all airports,” the guidance said.

The closure of all international airports is coming on the heels of an increasing number of cases of the coronavirus in Nigeria where 22 confirmed cases have been reported as on Saturday. Most of the cases have a history of travel to Western countries where the pandemic has left thousands of sick and dead.

Nigeria has ordered all schools to close while some companies have directed staff to work from home to help curb the spread of the virus.

Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital, Friday shut all nightclubs, bars, social and public events as well as religious gatherings.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: