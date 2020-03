Kindly Share This Story:

FCT 2, Lagos 2, 1 Edo

Total confirm cases now 35

By Gabriel Olawale

Nigeria Center for Disease Control has announced an additional five new cases of coronavirus in Nigeria.

Five new cases of COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria: 2 in FCT, 2 in Lagos & 1 in Edo.

2 cases are returning travellers from the UK. As of 09:45 am on 23rd March, there are 35 confirmed cases of COVID19 in Nigeria. 2 have been discharged

