BREAKING: Nigeria confirms two new cases of coronavirus — now 44

Nigeria as confirming two new cases of coronavirus in Bauchi state and FCT. In a tweet by the national centre for disease control, the centre announced the latest development

2 new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria: 1 in FCT and 1 in Bauchi

The cases have travel history to Germany and the UK.

As at 06:25 pm on 24th March, there are 44 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. 2 have been discharged with 1 death pic.twitter.com/JbCVwSrxFd

— NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 24, 2020