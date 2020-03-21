Vanguard Logo

BREAKING: Nigeria announces 10 new coronavirus cases

On 2:56 pm
COVÌD-19: Index case tests negative, awaits 2nd confirmatory test

…3 in Abuja

By Sola Ogundipe

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, who disclosed this on Saturday on his tweeter handle @drEOEhanire, stated: “Nigeria has recorded 10 new cases of COVID19 in Lagos and FCT.

“That is a total of 22 cases in Nigeria: Lagos 16, FCT 3, Ekiti 1 and Ogun 2. Two have been discharged.
All cases are clinically stable and receiving adequate care.”

He said the infection is now in three states in addition to the FCT — Lagos, Ekiti, and Ogun.

There is a total of 22 confirmed cases in the country currently.

More to follow… 

