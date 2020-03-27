Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

BREAKING: NCDC confirms 5 new cases of coronavirus, 3 in FCT, 2 in Oyo

On 9:29 pmIn Coronavirus Updatesby
Kindly Share This Story:

BREAKING: NCDC confirms 5 new cases of coronavirus, 3 in FCT, 2 in Oyo

Victor Ogunyinka

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus in Nigeria, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 70.

Of the new confirmed cases, three, according to NCDC are from the Federal Capital Territory, while two are from Oyo State.

This comes barely 24 hours that 14 cases were confirmed with 12 of those from Lagos State.

ALSO READ: COVID-19: NPA counters NCDC’s claim of detecting new cases on a vessel

Five new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 3 in FCT & 2 in Oyo State As at 08:00 pm 27th March there are 70 cases of confirmed #COVID19 reported Nigeria. 3 have been discharged with 1 death.

As at 8:00 pm 27th March, there are 70 confirmed cases 3 discharged 1 death For a breakdown of cases by states in real-time, please see covid19.ncdc.gov.ng Currently; Lagos- 44 FCT- 14 Ogun- 3 Ekiti- 1 Oyo- 3 Edo- 1 Bauchi- 2 Osun-1 Rivers-1,” NCDC revealed via its Twitter handle.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!