BREAKING: NCDC confirms 5 new cases of coronavirus, 3 in FCT, 2 in Oyo

Victor Ogunyinka

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus in Nigeria, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 70.

Of the new confirmed cases, three, according to NCDC are from the Federal Capital Territory, while two are from Oyo State.

This comes barely 24 hours that 14 cases were confirmed with 12 of those from Lagos State.

“Five new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 3 in FCT & 2 in Oyo State As at 08:00 pm 27th March there are 70 cases of confirmed #COVID19 reported Nigeria. 3 have been discharged with 1 death.

“As at 8:00 pm 27th March, there are 70 confirmed cases 3 discharged 1 death For a breakdown of cases by states in real-time, please see http://covid19.ncdc.gov.ng Currently; Lagos- 44 FCT- 14 Ogun- 3 Ekiti- 1 Oyo- 3 Edo- 1 Bauchi- 2 Osun-1 Rivers-1,” NCDC revealed via its Twitter handle.

