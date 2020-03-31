BREAKING: NCDC confirms 4 new cases of coronavirus

Victor Ogunyinka
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced four new cases of coronavirus across Nigeria.
The latest report released at 11:15 am Tuesday, revealed three of the four cases are from Osun State and one from Ogun State.
This brings the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases to 135.
This came just 14 hours after 20 new cases were confirmed.
“Four new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 3 in Osun and 1 in Ogun. As at 11:15 am 31st March there are 135 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 2 deaths.
“ For a breakdown of cases by states in real-time, please see covid19.ncdc.gov.ng Currently; Lagos- 81 FCT- 25 Ogun- 4 Enugu- 2 Ekiti- 1 Oyo- 8 Edo- 2 Bauchi- 2 Osun-5 Rivers-1 Benue- 1 Kaduna- 3,” NCDC tweeted.
