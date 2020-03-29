BREAKING: NCDC confirms 14 new cases of coronavirus

Kindly Share This Story:

Victor Ogunyinka

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 14 new cases of coronavirus.

The latest update released at 9.30 pm Sunday brings the total number of cases across the federation 111 with one death.

“Fourteen new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 9 in Lagos and 5 in FCT As at 09:30 pm 29th March there are 111 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 1 death.

