BREAKING: NCDC confirms 14 new cases of coronavirus

Victor Ogunyinka
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 14 new cases of coronavirus.
The latest update released at 9.30 pm Sunday brings the total number of cases across the federation 111 with one death.
“Fourteen new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 9 in Lagos and 5 in FCT As at 09:30 pm 29th March there are 111 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 1 death.
ALSO READ: FULL SPEECH: Buhari on COVID-19 pandemic
“As at 09:30 pm 29th March, there are 111 confirmed cases 1 death For a breakdown of cases by states in real-time, please see covid19.ncdc.gov.ng Currently; Lagos- 68 FCT- 21 Ogun- 3 Enugu- 2 Ekiti- 1 Oyo- 7 Edo- 2 Bauchi- 2 Osun-2 Rivers-1 Benue- 1 Kaduna- 1.”
Fourteen new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 9 in Lagos and 5 in FCT
As at 09:30 pm 29th March there are 111 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 1 death. pic.twitter.com/qowI0bEPAg
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 29, 2020