BREAKING: NCDC confirms 14 new cases of coronavirus in Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has announced 14 new cases of coronavirus, 14 in Lagos and two in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to a tweet from the agency, “Of the 14, 6 were detected on a vessel, 3 are returning travellers into Nigeria & 1 is a close contact of a confirmed case.

“As at 7:35 pm 26th March, there are 65 confirmed, cases 3 discharged, 1 death.

For a breakdown of cases by states in real-time, please see covid19.ncdc.gov.ng Currently; Lagos- 44 FCT- 12 Ogun- 3 Ekiti- 1 Oyo- 1 Edo- 1 Bauchi-1 Osun-1 Rivers-1 Total: 65 confirmed cases.”

In a tiny breath of relief, six of the previously infected persons were reportedly set to be discharged after recovering impressively from the coronavirus pandemic.

