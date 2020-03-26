BREAKING: NCDC confirms 14 new cases of coronavirus in Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has announced 14 new cases of coronavirus, 14 in Lagos and two in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to a tweet from the agency, “Of the 14, 6 were detected on a vessel, 3 are returning travellers into Nigeria & 1 is a close contact of a confirmed case.

“As at 7:35 pm 26th March, there are 65 confirmed, cases 3 discharged, 1 death.

“For a breakdown of cases by states in real-time, please see http://covid19.ncdc.gov.ng Currently; Lagos- 44 FCT- 12 Ogun- 3 Ekiti- 1 Oyo- 1 Edo- 1 Bauchi-1 Osun-1 Rivers-1 Total: 65 confirmed cases.”

In a tiny breath of relief, six of the previously infected persons were reportedly set to be discharged after recovering impressively from the coronavirus pandemic.

