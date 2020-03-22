Breaking News
BREAKING: Lagos records three fresh cases of COVID-19

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Sunday morning confirmed three new cases of Coronavirus in Lagos.

The Federal Ministry of Health had on Saturday confirmed seven cases of the virus in Lagos and three in Abuja.

The Oyo State government also confirmed the state’s first case of Coronavirus on Sunday.

These latest discoveries bring to 26 the number of people living with the disease in the West African nation.

“On the 22nd of March 2020, three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Nigeria. Till date, twenty-five(25)cases have been confirmed, two cases have been discharged and there has been no death from COVID-19 in Nigeria

“All three new cases are in Lagos State. They are being treated at the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba,” the NCDC said on its website.

 

Vanguard

 

