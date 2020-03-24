[Breaking] Covid-19: Lagos Gov, Sanwo-Olu, shuts markets across Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

By Idowu Bankole

Babajide Sanwoolu has ordered the closure of all markets and stores in Lagos State except markets that sell food, water, drugs and other essential life-saving items from Thursday 26th March 2020 for 7 days.

The governor made this known at a press briefing on covid-19.

The governor told reporters that Lagos could not afford a total lockdown because of the economic implications but, must take measures to check the rapid spread of the pandemic.

The who also spoke in Yoruba languar=ge urge market women and Lagosians to adhere to instructions on checking the spread of the virus, he also warned that citizens who flout government orders would be dealt with severely.

Vanguard

